Penticton Art Gallery Film Series returns, featuring curated films from the Toronto International Film Festival

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery

The Penticton Art Gallery is excited to welcome the upcoming return of its film series.

The PAG Film Series, formerly known as the Kitchen Stove Film Series, was first started in 1998, but has been on a nearly five-year hiatus.

“The original Kitchen Stove Film Series was a huge success, with many shows selling out. The PAG Film Series is an exciting new iteration and extension of that program and will showcase some of the excellent films that [Toronto International Film Festival] has to offer," said art gallery director Paul Crawford in a press release.

"In this new era of streaming entertainment, there is still the desire for unique films and shared experiences that are not offered through other platforms. The PAG Film Series will provide Penticton with an opportunity to see some of the most entertaining and interesting films from Canada and around the world.”

Taking place over several months, the festival will feature four films at Landmark Cinemas on Feb. 19, March 19, April 23 and May 21.

Film selections will be picked from the TIFF circuit, and will be announced later this month.

Tickets for the full series are available for $65 for non-members and $55 for members of the Penticton Art Gallery.

In addition, Individual tickets will be $18 when available.

For more information including tickets, click here or drop by the art gallery in person on Marina Way.