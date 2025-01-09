Penticton Lakeside Resort playing host to special Memory Cafe for Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Photo: Pixabay stock image

All are welcome at an educational and uplifting upcoming Penticton event celebrating Alzheimer's Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, join the special "Memory Cafe" featuring work the Medical Arts Health Research group has done on building more dementia-friendly communities in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

"Memory Cafes welcome in people with cognitive decline and dementia, their caregivers, their families and their community who cares," reads a press release from Barb Stewart, with the research group.

"We experiment with therapeutic approaches to cognitive decline and dementia. Memory Cafes are full of music, laughter, connection and stories of the lived experience of Alzheimer's and dementia."

The keynote speaker will be Chrissy Aiken who is currently living with dementia, for a frank discussion about her lived experience and a Q&A.

No tickets are required, admission is free, and all are welcome. Attendees will be greeted by St. Johns Ambulance trained therapy dogs, as an added bonus.