Top snowboarders competing for cash at upcoming Penticton rail jam

Photo: City of Penticton

Some of the region's top snowboarders are set to compete for cash prizes and giveaways at the upcoming Peach City Rail Jam.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, boarders will be looking to take home cash or some of $10,000 in sponsored giveaways at the Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival in Penticton.

“Now in its second year, the rail jam has new rails and an even bigger prize pool, with pro riders coming here from all over the Thompson-Okanagan,” said Jeff Plant, sport and event supervisor for Penticton.

“Our custom rail jam build is now wider and has an awesome new two-part mega rail. This is definitely one of the events you won’t want to miss during Valley First Frost Fest.”

All outdoor activities taking place during the festival are free to attend, including the rail jam from 5-7:30 p.m. at Gyro Park on Jan. 18.

"Spectators can watch from any viewing areas around the park, with a large digital screen on display, or from the beverage garden (age 19+)," reads a city press release.

"A DJ and multiple food trucks will also be on-site."

For more information on Frost Fest click here.