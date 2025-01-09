Upperdek Vees versus Vees on ice this weekend

Photo: Contributed Upperdek Vees in a file photo

The Penticton Vees are set to face off against the UpperDek Vees in an exciting special event at the South Okanagan Events Centre this weekend.

The UpperDek Vees is an adaptive hockey program, which allows people with developmental or medical challenges to participate in the sport.

Athletes of all abilities are able to participate through two levels of play.

This Sunday, Jan. 12, the Vees and the UpperDek Vees will take to the ice for a fun game supporting a great cause: The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

OSNS helps kids and families facing developmental challenges from around the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

Puck drop is at 2:45 p.m., and all are welcome to attend. Admission is by donation with proceeds going right to OSNS.

