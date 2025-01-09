More remembrances pour in from Penticton officials for deceased Oliver representative

Photo: Contributed Rick Knodel, centre.

Penticton's elected officials have shared their thoughts on the loss of Rick Knodel, longtime Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen director for rural Oliver.

“It was with great sadness we heard of the loss of Rick Knodel, the Electoral Area 'C' representative," reads a joint statement issued Thursday from Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. Campbell Watt, who both serve as representatives of Penticton at the RDOS table.

“Rick was the epitome of public service, who put the interests of his community first and was a forceful advocate for those he represented. He brought a lifetime of experience and contributions to his role, using that wisdom to find solutions where others might find an obstacle. He served his community in a myriad of ways, donating his time and energy to improving his region.

“And he did all of it in way that was uniquely Rick, forthright and welcoming with a dash of wit that cut through the chatter. His legacy will be one of a stronger community and we thank his family for sharing him with us.”

Newly-elected MLA Amelia Boultbee also chimed in on social media, saying she is "saddened" by the loss and sharing condolences to his family and colleagues.

"Rick was passionate about public service, and served in his role while keeping his flair and sense of humour. He will be missed," she wrote.

Thursday's RDOS board meeting began with a moment of silence in Knodel's memory.

Knodel passed away from a health complication earlier this week.