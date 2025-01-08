Penticton's Funky Petals Flower Shop closing its doors after three years

Photo: Casey Richardson

Another downtown Penticton business is closing its doors, after seeing slower traffic and rising rental prices.

Funky Petals Flower Shop, which operates a boutique called OKGN Livin' in the same space in the 400 block of Main Street, announced their blowout sale at the end of December, clearing out inventory for their final days.

Co-owners Ashley Lindquist and Gina de Roos opened the boutique store and flower shop three years ago, aiming to create a trendy shop with affordable prices for moms and young working women.

"We just decided that we weren't able to make a profit anymore because the rent had gotten so high and that even the charge for deliveries were costing almost as much as the goods themselves," Lindquist said.

The shop was filled with items that were locally sourced, including handmade candles, jewelry and kids clothing.

"We were trying to support the locals. So they're losing the space where they could showcase their stuff, and now they're gonna have to go back to online," Lindquist said.

She said she feels that paid parking downtown has deterred people from coming in.

The City of Penticton implemented a paid street parking system downtown during the spring of 2021 and businesses have been vocal about noticing a drop in customers and hearing complaints surrounding the street rules.

"The foot traffic too I find has really slowed down," Lindquist said.

"[We're] sad and heartbroken. My kids are too, because they wanted to take it over one day and and run it."

For now, there are no plans in the works to reopen the shop elsewhere, as both women will be focusing their time on their real estate careers.

The store will be open throughout January as they continue to sell off their items.

"The space is for lease or if anybody's interested in purchasing the business, they can come and talk to me," Lindquist said.

"We just want to thank everybody who did support us ... We had quite a community of people, and a lot of people, they've seen that we're closing, have come in and they're all sad."