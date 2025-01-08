Penticton RCMP seeking man who breached probation conditions

Photo: CrimeStoppers Mark Anthony Stewart

Penticton RCMP are looking for public help in finding a man with outstanding warrants.

Mark Anthony Stewart, 42, is wanted for failing to comply with his probation order.

Stewart has a a history of criminal activity, including ID and mail theft, and failing to comply with court-ordered conditions.

Anyone with information regarding Mark's whereabouts is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file 2023-14482.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.sostips.ca.