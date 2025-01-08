Penticton will not host Canucks Young Stars this year

Photo: Marissa Baecker

Penticton will not be welcoming back the Canucks Young Stars Classic this year.

The popular event, which has historically been held at the South Okanagan Events Centre, has featured up-and-coming NHL prospects for western Canadian teams.

This year, the Canucks organization has announced that their prospects showcase will take place in Seattle, featuring NHL hopefuls that the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken have their eyes on.

“The Vancouver Canucks organization would like to sincerely thank the city of Penticton for the incredible job of supporting and hosting the Young Stars Tournament,” said Jim Rutherford, president, of Canucks sports & entertainment, hockey operations, in a press release.

“The staff at the Okanagan Events Centre, the fans who attended the games, and the local hockey community all contributed to the great success of these events. Unfortunately, we were unable to secure commitments from the other teams for next fall, so regrettably, we will not be hosting a Penticton Young Stars Tournament in 2025."

That said, the Canucks organization says it will "explore other opportunities with the city," and "has not closed the door on participating in a Young Stars tournament" sometime in the future.

"Next September, we are excited to go to Seattle and start this series with the Kraken. We feel providing these types of competitive opportunities will only enhance the development of our players.”