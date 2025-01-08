252816
Penticton  

City of Penticton offering free transit passes for youth

Penticton youth between 13 and 24 can now ride transit for free by picking up a pass.

Cards can be registered or renewed at the following locations:

  • The Ooknakane Friendship Centre – 146 Ellis Street
  • Foundry Penticton – 501 Main Street
  • Penticton Public Library – 785 Main Street
  • Penticton Community Centre – 325 Power Street
  • Penticton City Hall – 171 Main Street

"Given the high uptake of the program last year, in 2025 registrants will be required to provide proof of ID to be recorded by bus pass distributors to ensure there is no duplication of pass recipients, reducing the risk of fare evasion," reads a press release from the City of Penticton.

"Identification that can be accepted includes: driver's license, passport, birth certificate, student ID Cards or school enrolment/registration documents."

Funding for the pilot project comes from a three-year federal grant.

The passes will be valid through the end of 2025. Youth 12 and under ride free without the pass.

252562