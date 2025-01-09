Penticton Mini Mural Project begins by opening up artists proposals

Photo: Contributed

One of the city's unique art events is returning for its fifth year, led by the Penticton Art Gallery, Ignite the Arts Festival, and Cannery Brewing.

The return of the annual Mini Mural Project will run from March 21 to Oct. 24, 2025.

“This dynamic initiative offers visual artists the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind mini mural that will be showcased at Cannery Brewing throughout the Ignite the Arts Festival and over the summer,” Paul Crawford, Curator of the Penticton Art Gallery said in a news release.

“For the past four years, the Mini Mural Project has served as an important platform for local and regional artists to display their creative work, engage with the community, and gain visibility.”

Ian Dyck, co-owner of Cannery Brewing said they are "thrilled to continue the tradition."

Artists are invited to submit their proposals for a chance to be one of eight artists selected for the project.

"We are delighted to showcase the incredible talent of these artists. The stunning pieces will be featured around our building, providing a unique opportunity to have their art seen by locals and tourists who visit our brewery,” Dyck added.

Proposals are being accepted now through Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at midnight.

The artists will then be selected to design and create a unique mini mural, which will be unveiled at Cannery Brewing on Friday, March 21, coinciding with the kickoff of the fourth annual Ignite the Arts Festival.

The murals artists can choose to select the size and shape of their canvas, with options including the traditional 4-foot x 4-foot square and a 2-foot x 4-foot alternative for horizontal or vertical display.



Each selected artist will receive:

A $500 honorarium upon artwork delivery

50 per cent of auction proceeds from mural sales at the Live Mini Mural Gala Auction, which will be held on Oct. 24, 2025 at Cannery Brewing

Framing and installation provided by the Penticton Art Gallery

Exclusive tickets to the Mural Unveiling Party, Ignite the Arts Festival events, and the Live Mini Mural Auction Gala

Key dates for the event are:

Submission Deadline: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Notification of Selected Artists: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

Panel Pick-Up: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025

Completed Works Delivered to the Penticton Art Gallery: Friday, March 15, 2025

Public Unveiling at Cannery Brewing: Friday, March 21, 2025

Live Mini Mural Gala Auction: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

The online auction link can be found here, with registration open now. Online bidding will take place from July 25 to Oct. 23, 2025.

To submit your proposal, email it to [email protected] with the subject line "2025 Mural Project."

Each submission should include:

Five to 10 representative images of your work (JPG format)

A short biography (max 250 words)

A current artist statement (max 250 words)

Contact information (address, phone, email, website and social media links)

For full details, head to the Penticton Art Gallery website.