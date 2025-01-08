Penticton's Snakebite Film Festival aims to create conversation, foster growth for local filmmakers

Casey Richardson

Now in its seventh year, the Snakebite Film Festival has expanded to include more films and events, including a five-day film challenge and a partnership with the Okanagan Society for Independent Film.

The festival, which will take place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2025 at Penticton's Landmark Cinemas and Cleland Community Theatre, was started by Carl Meadows.

Meadows created the film festival in 2017 when he moved to Penticton from Vancouver.

"We're big queer film festival supporters in Vancouver, and I thought I could not live in a town without some huge, beautiful film festival," he said.

"When you're sitting in a room with 160 people watching a film that is drawing on emotions and excitement and laughter, you're sharing it together, there is some feeling that you don't get sitting in a house watching it on a TV."

Meadows said the festival builds a sense of community and camaraderie.

"Come and see something that you may not be aware of, or see somebody's story or a perspective of somebody's story that may make you into a different person when you walk out," he added.

The inclusivity of the festival is important too, making space for everyone to feel welcome.

Meadows said this year the festival will have some spaces for people to debrief after a showing.

"It's the dialogue and the level of conversation. There's no space for it when you go see a mainstream movie, or you're sitting at home. ...Here, you've got this space over the four days where people are coming to watch something and be provoked and they've seen something or heard something they've never heard before."

Meadows has been appearing in drag throughout downtown to promote the festival.

"When you start something, there has to be an element of fun, but also diversity, right? And most people that come to the film festival know my antics," he said with a chuckle.

"The good news is, I've always been out there, and I have never had one negative experience since I've moved here."

While the ABBA Cadabra sponsor gala and the wine tour are all sold out, the festival has increased some capacity this year and all the individual films and film passes are still available for purchase.

"It's not just a film festival, it's actually creating filmmakers in the Okanagan community," Meadows added.

With the winter season generally being a quiet time for the South Okanagan communities, Meadows said he's proud to have seen the festival grow and attract business to downtown Penticton.

"The festival doesn't just draw people in. It actually creates an economic spiral," he said. "People are coming, they're watching maybe three movies in a day, jumping out and eating in restaurants and shopping and buying coffees and running back into the theatre. And so there's this economic driver that happens."

The Snakebite 5-Day Film Challenge, which is held in collaboration with the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking, has local directors compete in short film creation.

Participants are given a few guidelines and five days in January to come with a short film, and the creations are shown during the festival. There will be a grand prize winner, a people’s choice award and a total of $3,000 in cash prizes given.

For more information about the Snakebite Film Festival or to purchase tickets, head to the festival website, here.