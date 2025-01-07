Miss Penticton program accepting applicants for 2025

Photo: Contributed Past Penticton royalty.

The Miss Penticton Ambassador program is now accepting applicants for 2025.

Female-identifying youth in grades 10-12 from Penticton and the surrounding areas are invited to take part.

"It’s important to note that the program is not a beauty pageant. The focus is on empowering young women and helping them build valuable life skills," reads a press release from the Miss Penticton organization.

"From January to Peachfest in August, candidates will meet weekly to participate in workshops and activities designed to boost their confidence and personal development. These sessions cover a wide range of topics including public speaking, self-confidence, car care, financial literacy, self-defence, and much more."

Anyone interested can drop by the free information sessions on Jan. 8 or 16 at 6 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Expect to hear an overview of the program, and a chance to ask any questions.

"Whether you're looking to challenge yourself, become a community leader, or simply expand your skill set, this program offers a unique and enriching experience," the organization states.

Anyone unable to attend can send any queries to [email protected].