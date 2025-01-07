252816
Penticton  

Tickets still available for Penticton Frost Fest Gala kickoff

Gala to kick off Frost Fest

Tickets remain on sale for the Inaugural Frost Fest Gala kicking off a weekend of winter fun in Penticton.

The gala, hosted by Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest and Poplar Grove Winery, promises "an unforgettable evening" at Poplar Grove Winery on Friday, Jan. 17.

The event will include:

  • Gourmet cuisine and beverages by Cocktails and Canapés and Poplar Grove Winery
  • Live performances by Blake & Fahlon Palm
  • Hot air balloon light up (weather permitting)
  • A silent auction with proceeds supporting accessible child and family programming through Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest

Tables will be hosted by players from the Penticton Vees.

“Frost Fest is more than an event — it’s an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate, and make a difference in the lives of local children and families,” said Rachel Bland, board chair of Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest.

“We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive experience to our guests.”

Tickets are $200 per person, with limited availability. For more information, click here.

