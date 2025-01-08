Summerland man in feud with neighbouring mushroom farm continues to bring issues to court system

Photo: File photo Brad and Darren Besler back in 2021

The fight between two neighbouring properties in Summerland continues in the legal system, with a new petition to the civil courts filed on Monday.

Brad Besler, who has been in and out of court for years — facing charges and filling lawsuit submissions over his family's turbulent relationship with What the Fungus, a Summerland farm that borders the Besler property — filed against their neighbour Thor Clausen and the District of Summerland this week.

The petition, which he filed with his mother Vicki Besler, takes issue with a development variance permit that council granted on Dec. 17, 2024, which reduces that minimum parcel size for agri-tourism accommodation for the Clausen property.

The Beslers claim that district staff presentation on the property included "false and misleading information" on the variance.

They also allege that Clausen has not obtained an occupancy permit for the secondary residence on the property, which has a RV and tent camping locations allegedly outside the allowable farm home plate and has not installed the required septic system for it.

The Beslers are seeking special costs from the district for the petition and are requesting the variance be brought back before council to make sure it complies with the sections of the zoning bylaws they are concerned with.

Brad has been upset previously with the farm putting up buildings within the property setbacks, which were later granted an after-the-fact variance by the District of Summerland in June 2019.

Lawsuits between the two also began during that time period and have continued with growing additions.

Brad claimed in April that Clausen was liable for malicious prosecution on the basis of their statements to the RCMP related to the prior criminal action.

He and his brother Darren were originally found guilty of mischief in Oct. 2021 after facing criminal harassment charges for alleged various acts of intimidation, mischief, threats and vandalism.

At the time, Judge Michelle Daneliuk urged them to move on.

"I think it's unhealthy for you both, it's unhealthy for your life, it's unhealthy for your relationships generally to be so wrapped up in this issue,” she said.

"Don’t let it define your life.”

That guilty decision was overturned after appeal in March 2022, fully acquitting the brothers.

Brad is also in courts after being handed a decision from B.C.'s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner in March 2024 for placing limits on his fillings. He has submitted a formal request for a judicial review of the decision in BC Supreme Court and filled a misfeasance lawsuit against the District of Summerland's CAO.

Those civil suits continue to make their way through the court systems.

District CAO Graham Statt said the district will refrain from comment at this time, as the matter is before the courts.

None of the allegations in the latest lawsuit have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.