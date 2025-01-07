Penticton councillor facing historical sexual assault charges picks judge to hear case

Photo: James Miller

A Penticton city councillor charged with historical sexual assault against three children has chosen to have his case heard by a judge alone.

A lawyer for Coun. James Miller had a brief appearance in Sarnia, Ont. court Tuesday morning to make the election, which is the latest step toward entering a formal guilty or not guilty plea.

Miller chose just a judge, rather than a judge and jury, to hear his case in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Miller was first arrested on sexual assault charges by police in Penticton acting with Ontario police on Aug. 1, 2024, then again on Nov. 7, 2024, for multiple more similar charges including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

According to an Ontario court information document detailing the claims against Miller, three men — who were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged incidents — have accused Miller of illegal sexual touching, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault in a time frame ranging from 1989 to the 2000s.

Police in Sarnia, Ont. say all the alleged crimes took place during Miller's time in that city working as a youth basketball coach.

On Tuesday, after Miller chose to be tried by judge, the court set a date of Feb. 7 for his next appearance, for the purpose of assignment to a superior court judge's docket.

Miller is currently the managing editor of the Kelowna Courier and Penticton Herald, and is a Penticton city councillor.

He has been on mandatory paid leave from his elected role ever since his first arrest, as per the B.C. Local Government Act.

Miller has publicly affirmed he will not resign his council role despite being unable to fulfill his duties of office while facing criminal charges.

He remains out on bail, details of which are protected by a standard publication ban.