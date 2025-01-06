RCMP, PenSAR continue to search for missing local South Okanagan man

Photo: RCMP David Battilana, last seen Dec. 6

The search continues for a missing Penticton man, with police receiving help from search and rescue.

Cst. Kelly Brett with Penticton RCMP confirmed Monday that RCMP and Penticton Search and Rescue attended the area of Isintok Lake in Summerland on Sunday, Jan. 5 as part of the search for missing man David Battilana, 61.

Battilana has been missing since early December.

Brett explained that "unfortunately, at this time, SAR was unable to locate the missing male in the area as it is very remote, cold, and with heavy snowfall."

RCMP members have been in the area twice to conduct foot and air searches, both times coming up empty.

Anyone with information as to Battilana's whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.