Penticton Vees, city honour 'Panther Pride Day' celebrating the 1990s version of the hockey team

Photo: Contributed Coun. Isaac Gilbert, Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Vees head coach Fred Harbinson.

The City of Penticton has officially declared Jan. 11 as Panther Pride Day, honouring the 1990s version of what is now the Penticton Vees.

This weekend the Vees will tackle the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and then the Cranbrook Bucks in two home games at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It's a retro weekend, with Panthers alumni including former NHLer Duncan Keith, set to be in attendance

"In honour of Panthers Weekend, the Vees are offering retro pricing for both games this weekend, as tickets are just $9 for adults, a savings of 50 per cent on walk up tickets," reads a press release from the Vees.

"The two nights will also feature 90s-themed music ... Make sure to dig out your old Panthers gear from the closet and wear it to the rink this weekend. Fans are encouraged to wear their best 90’s outfit."



“We’re excited to celebrate an era that so many fans have fond memories of,” said Vees vice president of business Fraser Rodgers, in the press release.

“We hope to see a generation that as young kids watched the Panthers at Memorial Arena now bring their families to the SOEC this weekend. With over two dozen alumni in attendance, discounted tickets, Panthers jerseys, and 90’s music, we hope to restore that Panthers Pride so many grew up with.”

The Vees will be wearing Panthers throwback jerseys for both games, which will be auctioned off online here starting Jan. 7 for any interested fans. Bidding closes on Friday, Jan. 10 at noon.



"The Vees have also partnered with the City of Penticton’s “Welcome Home” program, as 100 of Penticton’s newest residents have the chance to watch the game on January 11th and receive an exclusive dressing room tour," reads the press release.

Tickets are available at www.valleyfirsttix.com, adults are $9 and youth 18 and under are, as always, free.