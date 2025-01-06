All Penticton councillors confirm intention to fulfill their term, including one on leave facing criminal charges

Photo: Castanet

All five remaining Penticton city councillors have now confirmed their intention to serve out the rest of their four-year term, as per a mayoral request.

In fall 2024, halfway through the current council term, the city lost one councillor when Amelia Boultbee successfully ran for MLA, triggering a by-election that will take place in the spring.

Earlier in the year, Coun. James Miller had been placed on mandatory paid leave while facing historical sexual assault charges involving minors in Ontario.

He has remained on that paid leave ever since, triggering some conversation in the community as to whether he should resign while he deals with his personal legal issues.

By-elections are pricy for taxpayers, costing upwards of $120,000.

Given that this year is a federal election year, and ostensibly given questions about Miller's unclear future facing criminal charges, Mayor Julius Bloomfield spoke to his remaining active council members — Helena Konanz, Isaac Gilbert, Ryan Graham and Campbell Watt — in early December, asking them to share their intentions for the remaining two years of their term.

"With an upcoming federal election, [I want to see] if there's any changes to anybody's plans for the next two years. I will be contacting Coun. Miller to give him the same opportunity to give me an answer as I give to everybody else," Bloomfield said at the December meeting.

He gave the councillors until Jan. 3 to provide him an answer.

As of Monday, Jan. 6, city staff have confirmed to Castanet that all four active councillors have affirmed their intention to serve out the rest of their elected term.

As well, Miller hand-delivered a letter indicating that intention to City Hall late Friday afternoon, Jan. 3, which was officially received by the mayor Monday morning.

In the letter, as reported by the Penticton Herald newspaper — of which Miller is managing editor — Miller stated "I, like the other members of Penticton city council, intend to fulfill the balance of my term."

Miller has not been an active councillor since early August, when he was first arrested. He has been on mandatory leave while facing criminal charges, as per the BC Local Government Act.

He will continue to collect his city paycheque during his leave, roughly $27.5K annually.

Miller has not yet entered a plea in his criminal matters. He is due back in court in Sarnia, Ont. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

He is accused of various criminal sexual incidents involving multiple minors during his time as a youth basketball coach in that city in a time frame ranging from 1989 to the 2000s.