Municipal grant applications now open through Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen

For the first time, the City of Penticton will be handing over the reigns of its municipal grant and special events grant programs to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

“We’re excited for this new collaboration [and] see this as an opportunity to enhance the process and effectiveness for both applicants and the City by having the foundation administer the program on the City’s behalf,” says Angela Campbell, the City’s director of finance and administration.

According to a city press release, annual municipal grant funds "will be allocated annually to the Community Foundation based on city council’s priorities and will focus on areas such as arts, culture & heritage, health, safety & social Services, parks, recreation & sports, and community events."

CFSOS will evaluate the allocation of grants based on community values and need, and council priorities.

Applications are open as of today for Penticton-based charities and non-profits, through Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. through the CFSOS grant portal.

Those who have applied to grants through the CFSOS before will be able to use that same account to apply for municipal grants, and if not, a new profile must be created. For more information click here.