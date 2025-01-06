Unique fun ahead to kick off new year in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

As the holiday season wraps up, there is still plenty of unique fun and excitement to be found in Penticton and the South Okanagan.

On Jan. 15, Penticton's own Soundstage Productions will open their run of "Something Rotten!", a comedy musical full of music and humour.

It promises a fun-filled experience featuring top-tier local talent.

The musical has a limited run until Jan. 18. For more information and tickets, click here.

Jan. 17 is the kickoff of the second-ever Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival in downtown Penticton, featuring a host of free spectacles for all to enjoy.

From Jan. 17-19, enjoy activities like a movie night, ice activities on the outdoor rink including skating with the Penticton Vees, plenty of kids activities, a hot air balloon display, an icy swim in Okanagan Lake for the brave, snowboard rail jam displays, food trucks, beverages, and much more.

The family-friendly event is open to all.

There will also be a cocktail/mocktail competition, wherein local bars and restaurants can compete for a crown.

"Sip on these frosty creations from The Hub on Martin, Kin & Folk, Sociale, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, Joos Box, and The Barking Parrot – then cast your vote for your favourite," reads the event description.

Find the competing restaurant and bar locations online here, and find a full event listing for Frost Fest online here.

If you are further south on Jan. 17, check out a unique event at the Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos.

For the first time, the historic location is hosting a soda-making workshop.

"Come learn the basics of crafting your own delicious sodas the traditional way. From a true root beer and ginger ale to cordials and other treats, we’ll explore the time-honoured tradition and techniques of non-alcoholic brewing," reads the event description.

The presentation will be led by Chris Mathieson, the Grist Mill's longtime general manager who is well-versed in historical preservation methods.

Space is limited, and tickets are available online here.

And in Oliver, the District Wine Village is looking forward to kicking off its first outdoor winter concert of the new year.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, catch Canadian country star Steven Lee Olsen, featuring JoJo Mason, on the outdoor stage at the unique venue.

The Grammy-nominated artist will be bringing his tunes to the intimate setting for an unforgettable night while the attendees can enjoy all the wine village has to offer.

"This is an outdoor winter concert, we will have our fire pits going but please remember to dress accordingly. Jackets, boots, gloves, toque and mitt warmers if necessary," reads the event description.

"We are doing the Canadian thing and embracing the winter. Let’s get outside, enjoy great wine, craft beer and cocktails while listening to great Canadian country music."

For more information and tickets, click here.

For more Penticton fun this month, check out visitpenticton.com