Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to open a spay and neuter clinic in the new year

Casey Richardson

In an effort to help tackle the surplus of feral cats and kittens in need of care, the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to open a spay and neuter clinic.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid said their business plan has changed after 30 years.

"The largest stresses that a lot of people have are economics and the assistance that is required from us, from a large basis, is to help people with spay and neutering," she added.

The rescue, which is all volunteer-run and relies on support from the public, is seeing if they can accommodate a spay and neuter clinic for themselves.

"I think our community is one that we can be front runners in this, and along with education and legislation, we can make a difference," Huot-Stewart said.

"So at the moment, it is a lofty goal, and I really believe that we can offer this assistance to the community."

At the moment, Huot-Stewart said they are looking into a building and if they can acquire a vet.

"We need to follow the proper procedures, but it is something that I believe we can do. So together again, with this amazing community that's our goal for 2025."

If you can help out Critteraid, email [email protected] attention New Years Resolution.