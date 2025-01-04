Penticton Search and Rescue looks for a missing person near Isintok Lake

Photo: PENSAR

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue team were deep into the snow on Saturday, aiding RCMP in a search for a missing person near Isintok Lake, southwest of Summerland.

PenSAR said they had 20 members respond on skis and snowshoes.

"The crew searched approximately 70 acres of difficult terrain, included densely wooded areas and snowy slopes," their post reads.

PenSAR took the opportunity to remind the public to be prepared for winter travel, especially when heading out on back roads where conditions can be vary and be very different than in the valley.

"Carry vehicle recovery gear, share a plan of where you are going, and be prepared in the event you have to spend an extended period of time in cold temperatures."

At this time, PenSAR search manager Jesse MacDonald said they couldn't provide further details on the matter.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information on the search.