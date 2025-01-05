First Penticton Christmas bird count sees great turnout and 31 species spotted

Photo: Alex Bodden Alex Bodden points out Black-capped Chickadees to participants in the Penticton Christmas Bird Count for Kids.

A total of 50 parents, grandparents and children came out last Sunday for the first Penticton Christmas bird count for kids, a national program overseen by Birds Canada.

The event, held at the Penticton Art Gallery on Dec 29 was given financial support by the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise and the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club.

The free event had participants and volunteers broken into separate groups with a naturalist club leader who had good birding knowledge.

From there, the groups went out over 90 minutes on a pre-determined 1.6 km route from Penticton creek, along the waterfront and marina into the Esplanade trails and back.

"Along the way the eager participants looked for any bird they could find and were given assistance in making an identification," the South Okanagan Naturalists’ club shared in a news release.

The attendees came back to Tim Horton’s hot chocolate and cookies from Stillfood Bistro at the art gallery for a "count up."

"This area is well known to naturalists and birders as a great place for observing birds, especially in the winter, and is an eBird hotspot, but its ecological value and sensitivity is not so well understood by the general public," the club added.

"There is a potential to see upwards of 100 species in the winter, but practically speaking, it is usually much less, and a total of 31 species were observed on this occasion."

Reported highlights from the count included a ring-necked pheasant that took flight, a Great Blue Heron, several Black-capped Chickadees and a Belted Kingfisher, who was described as having a "shrill call noisily made its presence known."

The club said the intent of this type of event is to introduce and educate youths and parents about the animals available in the backyards of town and to foster an interest in nature exploration.

For information about the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club, head to their website here.