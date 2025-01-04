Suspended Penticton city councillor James Miller announces he does not intend to step down

Photo: James Miller handout photo

Amidst ongoing calls from the public and a request from the Mayor of Penticton, a city councillor accused of historical sexual assault against three children announced his intentions to not leave his seat.

James Miller officially declared his intentions in the Penticton Herald on Saturday, the same paper he works for.

According to the article written by the Okanagan Newspaper Group, Miller stated he intends to "complete his term on council, even though he’s been on paid leave since Aug. 1 due to ongoing legal issues."

“I, like the other members of Penticton city council, intend to fulfill the balance of my term,” he wrote in a short letter to corporate officer Angie Collison, provided to the Herald.

The paper wrote that Miller, who works as managing editor of The Kelowna Courier and Herald, provided no further explanation.

The typically seven-member council is down to five active members, with Miller currently on indefinite leave with pay and Amelia Boultbee now serving as MLA.

Miller was first arrested on sexual assault charges by police in Penticton acting with Ontario police on Aug. 1, then again on Nov. 7 for multiple more similar charges.

Police in Sarnia, Ont. say all the alleged crimes took place during Miller's time in that city working as a youth basketball coach.

His case is moving through the courts and Miller has yet to enter plea, as of his last court appearance on Dec. 10. He's due back in court on Jan. 7.

At the start of December, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield asked his fellow council members for a two-year plan ahead of the by-election, hearing concerns from the public on the cost if another by-election would come later on.

"At this point, there is one vacancy. [Coun. Miller] is still a member of council and is on mandatory leave, the decision whether to step down remains with him alone, and we respect his rights to that decision," Bloomfield said at the time.

The last by-election in 2021, in which James Miller was first elected, cost the city around $120,000.

In November, once the news of the second arrest broke, an online petition was put up asking Miller to resign, which is now over 820 signatures.

The petition was started by a local named Ajeet Brar, who makes the argument that with a by-election already due in the spring due to Boultbee being elected MLA and resigning her council seat, the city could save some time and money by filling two seats at once.

"We are nearing four months of an absence of James Miller on council and we are all well aware of the speed of trials in our justice system," Brar adds.

"While this is a good thing, because we want to ensure that we are operating under the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, it has real world consequences we must address in the interim."

Brar also cites Miller's own words in a 2021 editorial in the Penticton Herald in which Miller called for Coun. Jake Kimberley, who had been on medical leave for months, to step down and deal with his health, claiming important city decisions "shouldn't be left in the hands of six people."

Bloomfield set a deadline of Jan. 3 for an answer from council. Castanet reached out to the City of Penticton for comment on whether other councillors have submitted their plans.

With preparatory work underway, the city said the by-election is likely to occur in the early spring.