Penticton's Frost Fest excited to kick off with hot air balloon display

Photo: City of Penticton

Yet more entertainment has been added to the second annual Frost Fest Winter Festival in Penticton, coming this month.

The free event will see plenty of spectacles from Jan. 17-19, now including a hot air balloon display to kick off festivities at Okanagan Lake Park.

The balloons will light up the park and sky for the first time as part of the event.

After that, the fun will last all weekend long.

Events include:

Pro snowboarders competing in the Peach City Rail Jam

A family zone for kids

Skating with the Vees on the downtown outdoor rink

A Vees alumni game

A polar bear swim

Food trucks, DJs and a beverage garden

And more.

Full details can be found online here.