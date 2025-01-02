250988
Penticton  

Iconic Narmata Inn closing doors due to 'challenging' tourism climate

Naramata Inn closing doors

The iconic Naramata Inn is closing its doors indefinitely, citing "challenging" tourism conditions in the Okanagan.

In a social media post late Thursday afternoon, the Inn, which operated as both a restaurant and a hotel out of a historic building in the village, announced that their last dinner service was Dec. 30.

As of yesterday, they are closed "indefinitely."

"This decision reflects the continued challenging conditions for tourism and hospitality in the Okanagan. We are deeply grateful to have been part of so many cherished memories and special occasions in one of the most beautiful places in the Okanagan Valley," reads the public post.

"While the Inn is closed to the public, Naramata Hospitality Limited Partnership is committed to the preservation of this important historical property and will be investing to maintain it in excellent condition."

The announcement that the Inn had changed hands to the group behind it now was made just weeks before the global pandemic arrived and changed the tourism landscape for years to come.

The team made renovations, hired culinary teams and opened their doors at the spot, which was first built in 1907.

"It has been a privilege to showcase the Inn and the Village to almost 100,000 guests. We want to express our thanks to the several hundred people who have worked at the Inn during that time and to the many local suppliers and partners who have supported the project. They have created wonderful lifelong memories and experiences of Naramata for so many people," reads the social media post Thursday.

"To our talented team, we are so grateful for your time, talents, and providing such genuine hospitality to all our guests over the years. Thank you."

The post finishes with gratitude towards all guests over the years, and an invitation to contact [email protected] for any assistance regarding the news.

