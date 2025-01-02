City of Penticton facilities back to normal; extra recycling week still coming

Photo: Contributed

City Hall in Penticton and all other city facilities have resumer their normal hours following holiday season closures.

Regular facility hours are as follows:

City Hall: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Community Centre: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.

City Yards: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Library and museum hours vary day to day and can be found online here.

An extra week of recycling pickup is still upcoming, to take into account anticipated extra refuse from the holiday season.

Recycling will be picked up this week and next, ending Jan. 10, on residents' regular recycling day. After that, the schedule will revert to normal.