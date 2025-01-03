249312
Penticton  

Penticton care home grateful for donations towards 152 seniors' gifts

Seniors given holiday cheer

Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton is delighted by holiday generosity this season that saw community partners come together to brighten the faces of more than 152 of their seniors.

"We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the three Starbucks in town and London Drugs in Cherry Lane Mall," said recreation manager Isabelle Carignan.

"We are fortunate to have been the recipient of community donations through the organizations mentioned above. With their kindness and care we were able to give each 152 residents of Haven Hill Care Centre a Christmas gift!"

With rising prices, this can be a difficult time of year for many, including those on fixed incomes. These donations ensured the season was merry and bright at the retirement home.

"Our sincere thanks and gratitude to all who took part, from gift shopping, to giving, to wrapping, to delivery; we couldn't have done it without them!"

