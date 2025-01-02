Year-round washrooms now open at Giant's Head in Summerland

Photo: District of Summerland

A new year-round fully serviced and accessible washroom building is now open in the bottom parking lot of Giant's Head Mountain Park, part of a an ongoing broader project aimed at revamping the popular mountain trails and facilities.

The washrooms will be open in the winter 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., which may extend in the summer.

“Giant’s Head Mountain is Summerland’s most prominent landmark, known as much for its cultural, ecological and recreational importance as its imposing presence in the heart of the community," said Mayor Doug Holmes in a press release issued Thursday.

"Through our 'Trails Redevelopment' project, we are encouraging responsible recreational use of the park while also protecting sensitive ecosystems, ensuring both conservation and enjoyment of the park for generations to come.”

Work on phases 3 and 4 began in the spring of 2024 and is expected to finish in 2025.

"Park improvements include circulation road upgrades and connecting pedestrian trails, upper parking lot washroom upgrades, construction of the upper section of the Grind trail to the top of mountain, remedial planting and invasive weed management, trail erosion control measures, continued First Nations consultation for Indigenous interpretive signage, brush removal and fire hazard remediation work, and park road improvements," reads the press release.

"Phases 1 and 2 were completed in 2020 with 5.4 kms of upgraded existing trail, 2.3 kms of new trail, and other trails decommissioned for environmental protection and erosion control. The work also included new guard rails, park entrance improvements, road pull outs, refurbished viewing tubes and wayfinding signage," the release explains.

Work is supported financially by the provincial and federal governments and the Rotary Club of Summerland.

Phases 3 and 4 will receive $673,113 from the Government of Canada and $560,871 from the Government of British Columbia for a total of 73 per cent of the project costs.