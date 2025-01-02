Police in South Okanagan seeking man missing for weeks

Photo: RCMP David Battilana

Police in the South Okanagan are seeking the public's help finding a missing person.

According to an RCMP press release issued Thursday, David Battilana, 61, was last seen on Dec. 6, 2024, and was reported missing the next day.

He is described as:

Caucasian male

61 years

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

201 lbs (91 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Battilana was last seen wearing a camoflauge hooded sweat shirt and brown khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or the local police non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.