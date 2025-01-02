250988
Penticton  

Police in South Okanagan seeking man missing for weeks

Help find missing man

Story: 525524

Police in the South Okanagan are seeking the public's help finding a missing person.

According to an RCMP press release issued Thursday, David Battilana, 61, was last seen on Dec. 6, 2024, and was reported missing the next day.

He is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 61 years
  • 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
  • 201 lbs (91 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

Battilana was last seen wearing a camoflauge hooded sweat shirt and brown khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or the local police non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

