Hundreds welcomed the New Year with a cold plunge in the South Okanagan

Hundreds braved the chilly lake and plunged into 2025 at the 39th annual Summerland Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip at Sun-Oka beach on New Year’s Day.

Volunteers said it may be the biggest turn out yet. Mild weather, with outside temperatures hovering around 5 C and no wind brought out more people daring to dip.

For many taking the plunge into Okanagan Lake, it has become an annual tradition.

“This is our family’s fifth or sixth time,” said Ian. Some even double dipped.

Another group of about 20 came to dip into the New Year because they had so much fun doing it last year. Some dress up – like the blow up T-rex, the Grinch, those draped in Canada flags and Hawaiian leis and others in New Year’s Day party wear.

The Penticton Search and Rescue volunteers are in the water to make sure everyone is safe.

“The key is to go in, and get out fast and then warm up by the fire,” said a local resident and annual dipper. Beach fires dotted the busy beach.

For some locals like Mike, he’s been doing the polar bear plunge at Sun-Oka for decades.

The Kinsmen are there early offering hot chocolate, hot dogs and polar bear dip T-shirts by donation. All proceeds go to local families and to community projects.

The event usually raises thousands of dollars which is put back into the community.

Summerland wasn’t the only community ‘freezin’ for a reason.’

The third annual Fire Plunge took place at Centre Beach in Naramata with more people every year braving the water to ring in the New Year. Proceeds of that dip go to the Naramata Firefighters Society.

A huge crowd took in the annual Osoyoos Desert Dip.

Currently, there is no official polar bear dip at either Okanagan or Skaha Lake.

In Kelowna, there was the 10th annual CRIS Adaptive polar bear dip at Tugboat Beach in Waterfront Park.

Proceeds from that dip go to support adaptive accessible activities and inclusive outdoor recreation.

If you were really wanting to start 2025 on a healthy note, you could have taken part in the Peachland Polar Bear Run and Dip. The annual run is followed up by a jump in the lake.

While most people do the polar bear dip to mark the new year -- cold plunging has been a wellness trend of 2024. Immersing the body in cold water is said to have health benefits including reducing inflammation and anxiety, improving circulation, mood and mental clarity. Athletes have been taking ice baths for years to speed muscle recovery.

The health benefits are why a Saturday morning Summerland Cold Dip Group was formed in early November. The first meet up at Rotary Beach saw around 25 people come take a dip. That group also took in the fun at Sun Oka on Jan. 1.

In Penticton, at Okanagan Lake, a group of cold dippers have been meeting for years faithfully. A Penticton father and son have made it a family-tradition to dip together in the winter months, even when there is ice on the lakes.