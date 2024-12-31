Police say not enough evidence for theft charge in camera incident at Vermillion Forks Mètis Association in Princeton

Photo: Natasha Smith

Police say a lack of evidence for theft is preventing such charges from being made in a recent incident in a which a camera was tampered with and allegedly stolen at the Vermillion Forks Mètis Association in Princeton over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Vermillion Forks Mètis Association obtained video footage of an individual knocking down the association's security camera and picking it up off the ground.

"There wasn't any footage of the suspect taking the camera," said RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. James Grandy, in an emailed response.

However, mischief-related charges are being considered, RCMP say.

"No damage to the property was observed initially, and mischief will be considered if the cameras have been altered with intent," Grandy continued.



"Security measures have been discussed with the complainant and signage and fencing will be considered due to the location of the property which has a high volume of people passing through to access to river bank."

Association President Natasha Smith said the centre has been dealing with various vandalism and theft incidents over the past year.