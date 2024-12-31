Penticton RCMP arrest one in connection with an assault at Skaha Lake restaurant

Photo: File photo

RCMP has arrested a suspect in connection with an assault at a Penticton restaurant last week.

In a press release issued Tuesday, RCMP said one man sustained serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Penticton RCMP were called to an alleged assault Skaha Lake Road restaurant, in the 2400 block, just before 10:30 p.m.

"The investigation revealed that a 28-year-old man had been assaulted, resulting in serious, non-life-threatening injuries," reads the press release.

"A suspect has since been identified and arrested. The suspect was released on a police undertaking with conditions."

According to police, the investigation remains active with the service recommending criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.