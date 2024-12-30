Penticton RCMP seeking witnesses to fire set outside of police building on Christmas Day

Photo: File photo

Police are looking for witnesses to a Christmas Day fire in which an item was set alight outside of the Penticton RCMP building.

In a press release issued Monday, the RCMP said officers were alerted to the incident around 5:24 p.m.

"The fire was put out with limited property damage, and no one was injured," reads the press release.

The local RCMP is asking for witnesses, or those driving in the area at the time of incident with dash cam footage, to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.