Insta-worthy festive spots in the South Okanagan

Snap that Instagram-worthy shot at some of the best spots in the South Okanagan.

With New Year’s just around the corner, there’s plenty of events happening in the South Okanagan featuring fireworks and fun events as a jaw-dropping backdrop.

Oliver’s District Wine Village will be open from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., with plenty of activities and hotspots to take that perfect photo. Snap a shot while enjoying the skating rink, free on New Year’s Eve for the public, or share with your followers a bite to eat you grab from their rink-side food station running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Want s’more photos for your timeline? Pose with the s’more you make at the S’mores Boards!

Enjoy a sip of your favourite wine from one of the 13 on-site wineries, or take a photo of the four-course meal available to enjoy at Ward’s from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (or stop in from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy their winter menu!)

Don’t forget to strike a pose with the fireworks, set to launch at 9 p.m. and visible at the Village, as your backdrop, and get posting!

Visit districtwinevillage.com for more information, or to make a reservation for the four-course meal at Ward’s.

Have you seen the set up at the Penticton Lakeside Resort?! You’ll find plenty of backdrops in the popular Penticton hotel from the beautifully decorated lobby, to the items for sale on display at Three Wishes Boutique. Spend your New Year’s at the Barking Parrot and snap some photos on the dance floor with friends (open New Year’s Eve 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.), and don’t forget the beautiful winding staircase and chandelier just down the hall.

Like the District Wine Village, the Penticton Lakeside Resort also features an outdoor skating rink with Okanagan Lake as your backdrop, perfect for that couple or family shot.

For more information, visit pentictonlakesideresort.com

You may not have snow for that perfect winter shot but the SS Sicamous Heritage Park is still a hotspot in Penticton for some perfect family photos with the SS Sicamous as your backdrop. Launched in 1914, the SS Sicamous is a historic monument decked with lights, perfect for the holiday photo. While the inside of the ship is closed, you can still take photos outside in the Heritage Park.

For more information, visit sssicamous.ca

Looking for a cute, cottage feel? The Cannabis Cottage in Penticton is another option for photos, including a beautiful painted mural just out front and to the right of the shop.

Visit cannabis-cottage.ca

