Princeton mayor celebrating town nearly completing major flood repair projects

Photo: Hanna Gould Photography

Princeton celebrated getting its water system back up and running in 2024, a huge feat for the small town after flooding damaged the infrastructure in 2021.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said that combined with the upgrades and protection project, funding came in at almost $11 million.

"I can't say thanks enough to the provincial government for getting us the funding and getting us on our feet on that one," he added.

"I understand the community was super frustrated with how long it took. But in reality, if we look at it, there are some communities that never recover. So the fact that we're up and running now and it's resilient, and it's working, I think we should just be thankful and just move forward."

At the start of November, the town revoked a long-standing boil water notice, which had been in place since the floods of 2021.

The town has been focused on infrastructure upgrades and development, getting duplexes built and almost at the point where their newest apartment complex can get going.

"It doesn't seem like a lot, but when you consider where we started and where we're at in our housing needs right now, everything counts," Coyne said.

"We've been busy, our Public Works team and our contractors have been non-stop all year."

Coyne pointed to upgrades at the airport this year that have added in lights for night flights and a new fuel system, did a water looping project, and finalized and adopted the Official Community Plan.

One challenge this year has been addressing the growing number of people facing homelessness in town.

"That's pretty drastic right now, just in the last month or so, we've had a number of people put out on the street. We went from single digits to close to between 20 and 30 people on the street right now."

Coyne said that is a big number for a town with a population of around 2,800 people.

"That doesn't include people that are couch surfing or living in RVs...We're pretty desperate to get that housing in place, right we're still working with BC housing, trying to get replacement buildings there."

Princeton is still working on rebuilding homes after the floods. Coyne said they're almost "at normal."

"We're running into red tape all over the place on that. We finished our floodplain mapping, that's causing a lot of issues, because now most of the communities are in a floodplain, and you can't put public housing in floodplains. So, we're struggling with that," Coyne said, adding that council is working on getting approval for an area outside of the floodplain.

"Our key focus has been infrastructure and housing, and we've been tackling that as fast as we can."

The town also finished the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and is working on its Poverty Reduction Plan and Accessibility Plan.

"We're building a new fire hall that'll go out to referendum," Coyne said. "It's going to be a $4.5 million project. It's probably one of the cheapest fire halls around. We don't want to lose the opportunity, because if we wait, it's just going to cost more. But it's on the other side of the river. It creates safety that if the bridge gets shut down, we still have fire protection on both sides of the community. "

He said the biggest downfall right now is the town wasn't given the grant money for the flood mitigation work.

"We got turned down for that. There's no new funding source from the federal government."

Coyne said he's looking forward to growing the town in the next year and finishing off flood recovery work.

"We lost so much —to just get back to normal is a huge milestone for us. We're almost at normal...We've done an amazing job getting back on our feet. And I think that alone is something to celebrate."