Thief swipes security camera from Metis association building in Princeton

Contributed Natasha Smith

The Vermillion Forks Metis Association is dealing with their latest in a string of thefts from their building in Princeton after having a security camera stolen on Saturday

Association President Natasha Smith said they've been dealing with issues of vandalism and theft over the past year.

"We've had our Sea-Can broken into before, and had the cultural tents that we use for when we have activities and stuff like that stolen," she said.

They also had taken parts of a gazebo yet to be assembled stolen, supplies under their deck stolen and some found burned.

In the security camera footage from Saturday, a young man can be seen walking around the association's property and banging on their propane tanks with a stick before walking around and using it to knock down the security camera.

He is then seen picking up the camera off the ground.

"RCMP said that even though we have the footage of him knocking the camera down, and you can see in the footage that he actually picked up the camera, and from looks of it put in his pocket, they said its not enough to say that he stole the camera," Smith said.

As a a nonprofit organization, Smith said the thefts have been tough.

"If somebody needs help and they need support, reach out. If people are seeing something happen, please report it....We can't afford to keep on having our place hit."

The association also serves lunch to anyone in need on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and makes sure any leftover food is handed out to those in need.

The Vermillion Forks Metis Association is located at 105 Hwy 3 East.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.