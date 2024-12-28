Have Summerland firefighters chip your tree to support grads

Photo: Pexels

As the festive season winds down and the new year approaches, it's time to think about what to do with the Christmas tree.

Once again, the Summerland Fire Department is picking up and chipping tress in support of the 2025 Dry Grad Class.

The tree will be chipped and composted with the help of the District of Summerland.

"Let’s recycle together and support our grads," the district shared in their post.

Pick up dates are Sunday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, both starting at 9 a.m.

To arrange pick-up, contact the Fire Department at 250-404-4087 or [email protected]