Four-day work week a big hit with Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen staffers

Photo: File photo

The four-day work week pilot project for the majority of staff at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has proven so popular and effective in employee production and retention of staff, that the board has extended it for another year.

The six-month pilot project that started in July and is wrapping up at the end of this month has been closely tracked and the results have overwhelmingly positive, said Karmen Morgan, senior manager of human resources for the RDOS.

“We’re here to share the experiences and data that has been collected over the past six months of the flexible trial,” she said.

The idea for a four-day work week were brought up on numerous occasions due to a longstanding problem with low retention rates amongst RDOS staff, said Morgan.

“They were identified as a risk to the organization back in 2021,” she said. “We put together a plan to address the low-hanging fruit in the areas the staff were telling us were challenging for them and what was really important to them in a workplace.”

Flexibility was a common theme brought up on a regular basis and discussions began on how to best incorporate this into operations, she said.

“In conversations with staff, it also became evident that stress was building and attempts to offset these stressors with training, support and shifting work plans wasn’t having the impact we had hoped in all areas,” she said.

Recruiting qualified employees to work in various positions has proven very difficult over numerous years, especially in areas like planning, building inspection and engineering technology, she said.

“Gaps in recruitment due to these difficulties puts more pressure on employees who are here and are required to juggle multiple roles,” she said.

There are managers and senior administration who work on “exempt teams” that are forced to work excessive overtime to fill in workload gaps in order to achieve results, she said.

When time and effort was taken to look into what a more flexible, four-day work week could achieve, information was gathered from organizations that specialize in this work model to develop a business case how shifting the traditional work schedule could yield positive results, said Morgan.

“If we could find a way to reduce the constant recruiting, lower the stress levels for existing staff who have been struggling to achieve results without a full team, improve their wellbeing in the process and streamline existing systems, this sounded really too good to be true,” she said. “Given where we were in our retention metrics, we, along with the board, recognized it was time to try something new.”

It was decided that work targets still had to be met, but were achievable if employees were more productive during the shorter work week, she said.

“We knew this was a major undertaking to change our mindsets,” she said.

A consultant from a company that works with organizations all over the world looking at the flexible work model was brought in to give advice and monitor progress when the pilot project began, she said.

“She helped guide the transition that many organizations around the world have done and are doing now,” she said.

There’s no getting around deadlines required for projects to be completed for staff, but results have shown that before four-day scheduling, there were imbalances that people were reporting, she said.

“The amount of overtime has decreased significantly from union staff, which was mildly surprising and does save money,” said Morgan.

There has been a 30 per cent drop in employees leaving the organization in 2024, which is significant and very beneficial and can be attributed to the reduced work week, she said.

“We hear from staff, not only in the survey, but in conversations, about the appreciation for having more time for other aspects of their lives and how differently they feel about their work environment since starting the trial,” she said.

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes told the board the district just finished its own 18-month pilot project where staff could opt to work a compressed four-day work week, but working the same amount of hours, and it was so popular it was recently adopted permanently.

Director Riley Gettens said the pilot program doesn’t extend to RDOS managers and she would like to see the flexible work week offered to them as well.

Offering flexible work weeks has become a significant recruiting tool for organizations like the RDOS and he’s impressed with the results of this pilot project, said director Richard Barkwill.

The board voted overwhelmingly in favour of continuing the pilot project through 2025.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative