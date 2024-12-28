City of Penticton and BC Transit offering free, extended shuttle bus for NYE

Photo: File photo

Looking to encourage responsible celebrating and help locals save on taxi fares on New Year's Eve, the City of Penticton will be offering a free BC Transit shuttle bus.

All bus services are will be free free after 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the shuttle bus will also have an extended evening service.

The free shuttle service starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.

The city said the bus will run primarily along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road, also covering Westminster Avenue, Burnaby Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

The #15 Night Route bus will run until 2:30 a.m.

For more information or to view the schedules, head to www.penticton.ca/transit

Any questions can be directed to BC Transit at 1-844-442-2212.