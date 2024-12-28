Penticton family launches GoFundMe after 'horrific, unprovoked' alleged attack on their son outside liquor store

Photo: GoFundMe Vincent Florence after he was allegedly attacked outside the Barley Mill Liquor Store

A Penticton family was shaken up after finding out their son was allegedly attacked outside of a liquor store on Sunday night, having to undergo brain surgery as a result.

Roxanne Zeiler said her son, 28-year-old Vincent Florence, had a couple of drinks at the Barley Mill Brew Pub on Dec. 22 before heading into the liquor store.

When he headed a few steps out of the store, she claims Florence was attacked from behind. After being punched, he hit his head on the ground and passed out.

"It was totally unprovoked. This is hearsay, but apparently, the girl that was with the guy laughed at my son when he hit the ground and stole his wallet out of his jacket," Zeiler added.

Zeiler said one of the store staff members called 911.

Florence was sent to Penticton Regional Hospital and was then transferred to Kelowna for further care.

The family said the incident was caught on surveillance video cameras, and while they haven't seen the footage yet, store employees later watched and detailed to the family what happened.

"We didn't get a phone call from the doctor 'till 2:30 a.m. So we were basically told to jump in the car and get out there, because he was in such a bad state," Zeiler said.

"It was really scary. They did try waking him up, but he was starting to decline really fast."

By 7 a.m. on Monday, he was rushed into surgery after a CT scan found two brain bleeds.

"When they got him on the table, they realized it was even worse than what they thought. So they were glad that they got him on the table, or we could have lost him," Zeiler said.

The family put Christmas on hold and dedicated their time to driving back and forth from Kelowna to Penticton the past week to continue visiting Florence in the hospital.

"Being a mom, you don't want to leave your son in hospital by himself. But unfortunately, there was nowhere to sleep, so we had to come home nightly."

Florence was able to come home from the hospital on Friday, after having a stint removed from his head. His mom said he's dealing with exhaustion, dizzy spells and headaches, and the recovery time is unknown.

"It could take up to six months before he really starts feeling any better — or longer, depending, because the brain bleed was so bad," Zeiler said.

In hopes of helping to ease the young man's financial stress, his sister has set up a GoFundMe, which has almost raised double its goal as of Friday night.

"He's a really hard worker. So he works at the Barking Parrot and he works at the Martin Street Liquor Store. He's been getting lots of support from those jobs," Zeiler said.

"The community has come together. They've been amazing with the GoFundMe, we're very, very thankful since it gives him time to recover and not have to stress out."

Zeiler said the Barley Mill has also been "so amazing."

"They've been working really close with the police to try and get the two people caught."

The mom said she wants those responsible for her son's alleged attack caught.

"I don't want it to happen to someone else, this was a horrific event, and to be called at 2:30 a.m. for someone to tell me that I may not have my son when I get to the hospital, it was scary," she said.

"He's a good kid, right? He's kind, and he'd give the shirt off his own back to whoever. It's just sad to see that someone would do this to anyone."

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information about Sunday night's attack.