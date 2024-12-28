Summerland's mayor talks infrastructure progress and projects while tackling costs

Photo: District of Summerland File photo

It's been a year of development for the District of Summerland, as the mayor looks back at 2024 with a list of infrastructure progress and projects the municipality completed.

Doug Holmes said they've had a focus on the area of public works, completing a part of the Isintok Dam repairs, several road repaving projects, and the Dale Meadow water main replacement, among others.

"Next year, the road work is going to continue. There'll be a lot more road work. It's going to be kind of inconvenient for a lot of people because it'll include a lot of downtown road work. But we hope people will be patient to understand once it's all done, it'll be much better," he added.

The district also kicked off their new residential food waste collection program in April, which moved yard waste with food scraps to being picked up each week, while garbage and recycling were to be collected on alternating weeks.

The new program goes hand-in-hand with the completion of a new compost site to allow for food scraps and yard waste to be composted with minimal odour.

In the fall, a Summerland resident expressed concerns with the district's new food waste pickup program, worried it was attracting bears as they kept getting into the resident's garbage.

The District is looking into whether it could partner with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for joint purchasing of bear-resistant carts, or wildlife-resistant carts, as the bins are generally five to eight times more expensive than the average cart.

Holmes pointed out that from April through the end of August, an estimated 230 tonnes of food scraps have been diverted from garbage into composting, which equals out to over 30 per cent drop in the amount of garbage put out to the curb.

"That helps us control landfill operating costs, and it also extends the life of the landfill, because closing landfills and opening a new one is quite an onerous process, and it's very costly, so we want to put that off for as long as possible," he said.

Summerland continues its work on trying to improve and refurbish the aging Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

Council approved a grant application to the Green and Inclusive Communities Buildings Program recently, after spending $350,000 to complete roof repairs on the centre this spring.

This was following the failed community referendum, where 58 per cent of the community voted against the district borrowing $50 million for the construction of a new facility.

The existing Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is at the end of its serviceable life, nearing 50 years.

"The swimming pool is in bad shape, so it needs a lot of work," Holmes added.

The district has continued to work on improving its sports facilities, installing a new metal roof on the arena and partnering with SD67 to open three new tennis courts at the Summerland Secondary School.

Rotary Beach also had the new pier installed, which will be getting enhancements later on, thanks to the local Rotary Club raising $200K.

The old pier was torn out in 2023 due to safety concerns.

The basic replacement was approved by the District of Summerland thanks to $800,000 in grant funding and officially reopened to the public in July.

"It was important that we got that done. It was an $800,000 project which we completed below budget and on time, even though we had all kinds of environmental conditions," Holmes said.

Just down the road, the Peach Orchard Beach off-leash dog park reopened, with permanent fencing.

Holmes said council amended their Official Community Plan to align with the Downtown Neighbourhood Action Plan, and encourage residential densification downtown heading forward.

"We want to get more people living downtown to make it a more vibrant place," he said. "This OCP amendment will guide development and infrastructure over the next 20 years downtown, which includes maximum building heights, parking requirements, public space requirements and things like that."

This set up council ahead of their entire OCP review coming in 2025.

Holmes said he's continuing to look at what can be done in the face of the fight against the provincially approved gravel mine in Garnet Valley.

The project at 27600 Garnet Valley Rd. was approved by the province in July, even though strong concerns about the gravel pit had been raised by the District of Summerland, the BC Wildlife Federation and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Since then, Summerland’s tourism and business groups, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Penticton Indian Band have joined the uproar against provincial approval of the project.

"We're still talking with our lawyers, to see what's possible, both from my legal perspective and also a regulatory perspective," Holmes said.

"We've continued to work with the group in Garnet Valley who are applying for a judicial review. So we'll support them, whichever and in any way we can."

Holmes said he's also been in touch with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) regarding the slide mitigation work on Highway 97 since the site will be shut down for the winter months.

"The highway will stay open with two lanes of traffic and the ministry will continue to monitor the site to ensure safety," MoTI said in an earlier news release.

"In the coming weeks, the province will be tendering a project to complete the long-term repairs with work beginning in spring 2025."

Work has been ongoing after two slides on either side of Summerland on Highway 97 have impacted locals and travellers since the Fall of 2023.

"It's certainly an interruption for everybody in the valley, and it's not great that it's going to be another tourist season," Holmes said, noting that people continue to speed when they leave the construction zone and head through Summerland, which isn't appreciated.

Heading into 2025, Holmes said they continue to work on balancing the cost of living is affecting residents, but at the same time, the increased costs affecting the district.

"Balancing the need to control costs for our residents with the need to invest in our infrastructure. I think we've been pretty good at that, where every year, our tax rates are amongst the lowest in the valley."

He noted that as such, they did have to lay off a few people in 2024 from the district.

"I know, our taxes are high this year, 7.25 per cent but when you look around the valley, it's not out of line at all. And if you look over the past three years, compare us to other communities in the region, we're much lower."

According to the district, the rate increase would see a typical single-family home in the District of Summerland, assessed at $878,808 pay $129.95 more in taxes than they did in 2024.

This includes $31.11 added in for new debt payments for the Prairie Valley Road upgrade.

In comparison, Summerland residents would pay an average of $2,112.31 in municipal property taxes for a home assessed at $850,000 in 2025 whereas a property of the same assessed value is expected to pay $2,332.61 in Kelowna, $2,536.57 in Peachland, $2,740.01 in Vernon, and $2,937.47 in Penticton, according to the district.

And with keeping their tax increase lower, the district is reducing service levels and adding new user-pay elements.

Residents are invited to provide feedback on the proposed 2025 Financial Plan at an open house next month, on Jan. 15.

Being halfway through their term, Holmes said council is at their entry in the home stretch, in a way.

"We're really at the peak of a lot of the stuff that we plan to do at the beginning of our term. And it's all coming to it's all happening now," he said.

"We said right off the get-go that we're about to pave more roads, and we're just refocused on that."