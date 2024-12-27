Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry thanks for numerous supporters for keeping food stocked

Photo: Penticton Community Fridge Dave Corbeil, the co-founder of the Penticton Community Fridge (left) holds up a cheque from Elk's Club President Laurie Kidd (right)

Generosity to help feed those in need keeps coming to the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry.

The project, which worked in collaboration with the Elks Club of Penticton and the Fill the Food Gap Program to construct the fridge and pantry, has seen only growing demand since its opening in March 2022.

Hundreds of pounds of food is needed every week.

Recently, Alice Simpson and the team at Visit Penticton once again donated to the Purple Pantry.

"This Christmas as with the last two they've collected groceries and hygiene items for us. Thank you!" the pantry's social media post reads.

Columbia Elementary School ran their annual student winter market, where students shopped from a selection of donated goods and in return donated the proceeds to the Purple Pantry.

An Artisan's Showcase, which hosts multiple markets in the South Okanagan, recently donated $1200.

And the Golden Dragons Dragonboat Team donated both groceries and money to the Purple Pantry.

The fridge also get in donations from Grimm's Sausage of high quality meat and weekly sourdough bread from Crowsnest Vineyards.

The volunteer team helps stock the fridge at least twice every day.

The Elks Penticton Lodge has also been instrumental with their support, taking in food donations and storing for them.

The Purple Pantry thanked the Elks for providing them the space to locate on their property, to providing storage space, to giving unlimited support and cheerleading, and finally to donating both food and money.

The fridge is located in front of the Elks Club on Ellis Street and is open 24/7 to accept food donations for stocking the fridge, freezer, and pantry. Donations can also be taken into the Elks Club, where they will be put into the storeroom.

The food is free for anybody in need to come help themselves, no questions asked.