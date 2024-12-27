251950
Penticton  

Princeton and Tulameen facing off in friendly competition on the ice rink

Small town hockey face off

Two communities in the Silmilkameen will be going head to head on the ice on Saturday for some friendly competition.

Both the Tulameen & District Fire Department and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen shared the news that the Annual Tulameen versus Princeton Winter Classic adult game will go ahead.

"Keith Sanderson has been working hard to keep the ice conditions as good as possible for us in these warmer temperatures. Please help Keith, by staying off the rink at night time, to give the ice as much of a break for freezing time as we can," the post reads.

The fire hall will be opened up as a change room as well.

A reminder for players that the game begins at 1 p.m., so they are asked to come beforehand to be ready to play.

The community club will be hosting a cash only concession stand. A bonfire beside the rink will be lit to keep everyone warm.

The game takes place at the Tulameen Ice Rink on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the rink will be off-limits from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to other skaters.

