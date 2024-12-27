Surveillance video shows person walking off with heater from Cannabis Cottage

Rob Gibson

Mariana Wolff, the owner of Cannabis Cottage in Penticton, says the person who made off with a patio heater early in the morning on Boxing Day was there for about an hour.

"Honestly it took him, like, at least an hour to actually steal it, because he really tried. He disassembled the top part and got the little lamp part off and then realized that there's a whole wire conduit that goes all the way through," Wolff told Castanet.

Wolff said the heater is also heavy.

"it's not super light, it's probably like 80 pounds plus. There's no way I could lift it at all, or even tilt it. That guy was strong and determined."

The incident happened the day after Christmas between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wolff has reported the incident to RCMP and posted the video on social media in hopes of finding the heater.

"We got some really good response, I posted it to our own feed and into the Penticton group, and there was lots of support. So I just kind of described what it looked like," Wolff said.

"I figure if it did get abandoned in a back alley somewhere downtown, then if someone sees it, it's full black, which is kind of rare for those upright heaters. So if it gets seen, if someone wants to give us a shout, then we can go take it back up and put it back where it belongs."