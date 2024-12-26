South Okanagan head of police reflects on 2024, shares goals for 2025

Photo: Contributed Supt. Beth McAndie, centre, flanked by Randi Grady and Ken Rodger, two key members of the local RCMP team on the operations and administrative sides.

The South Okanagan's RCMP leader is looking back on her first full year on the job, celebrating successes and looking forward to goals in the new year.

Supt. Beth McAndie took over the local force in late 2023 and has spent the year working hard on getting to know her team, municipal leaders, community partners and tackling key problems.

Community engagement, youth focus, and strategic planning were top of mind for McAndie, as well as getting to know the various detachments throughout the large region.

"I'm so grateful the investment in the regional commander, Staff Sergeant Dan Pollock, who is in charge of all those regional detachments. He arrived just before I did, and that was something that my predecessor put in place," McAndie said.

"That has been absolutely a game changer for engagement with those mayors and councils and making sure that they have different levels within our organization to push initiatives and priorities forward."

McAndie is also pleased with community consultation in Penticton that took place in 2024, as the RCMP planned ahead for the next several years.

"Really getting a sense of what was important to them as it relates to policing, public safety. Asking, if you were to say that the RCMP was doing well in the community, what would that look like to you? Hearing from them, some of the consistent messages were, we want to hear more about what you're up to, not just a reaction to an incident," Mcandie said.

In response, the detachment set up a social media presence and increased media relations.

"We had additional media officers trained trying to just enhance our portfolio, really being committed to making sure we're doing some sort of community engagement messaging, whether it's about crime reduction, crime statistics, public safety messaging," McAndie said.

"That was a huge win for us, being better at telling our story, engaging."

Also important was getting to know the Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council, finding out more about what is important to them when it comes to policing, and taking steps forward in Truth and Reconcilliation.

"Making sure that we have that open and honest dialogue, whether it's real time incidents that are happening, I've seen that really grow, and obviously there's always work to be done, but I'm really feel supported by Chief and Council at Penticton Indian Band to just grow and continue that relationship," McAndie said.

Another huge win was the implementation of the Integrated Crisis Response Team, formerly known as Car 40, which pairs trained nurses with police officers in incidents of mental health crisis.

McAndie said her boots-on-the-ground has been incredible, and the working relationship with Interior Health a has been wonderful.

She shared one particular example of a person in mental health crisis that had engaged with police over 100 times in one quarter of the year, and the ICRT was able to get the individual connected to services in the community.

The next quarter, they called the police only once, and it was for a legitimate reason of a suspicious occurrence. For McAndie, that is a clear win and evidence that the ICRT was able to make a positive change.

"The ripple effect is reduction in calls for service for police, because it's not appropriate that the police are called for these things necessarily," McAndie said.

"Also creating that sense of safety by people in the community, because they this person's out in community, but they're connected to the rights services."

McAndie is also proud of establishing a relationship with the new 24/7 winter shelter, and all the community groups involved with running it safely.

That also ties into strong relationships in general with those involved in community safety measures. They implemented an "inadmissible patrons" program aimed at preventing criminal activity at businesses like restaurants and hotels by barring individuals with a known criminal history.

"We're at well over 15 [establishments enrolled] and that includes hotels, licensed liquor establishments and other place that provides service of that nature to community, and it really sets the tone of, you know, ensuring public safety," McAndie said.

"We are a tourist-driven industry in the summer months, and we want our tourists and our community to feel safe. The Okanagan is a place where people from organized crime or affiliation to organize like to come and spend the summer too. They're entitled to do that, but we really want to cut down on that visible display of association to organized crime, or when we have that intelligence that we know that they've been associated to organized crime by virtue of we're an intelligence driven organization, being able to take a stand and work in partnership with community and businesses to make sure that when you go for dinner with your family, that you're safe to do so."

The goal is to roll that program out region-wide, not just Penticton, in 2025, which McAndie is looking forward to.

More exciting news for 2025 is more community safety unit positions approved by council, which McAndie said will work on being visible during the summer months downtown, as well as reaching out to youth to engage proactively in schools.

"They talk about consent in relationships, talk about intimate partner violence, but at the youth level. And really giving that knowledge and understanding of what that means and what you're entitled to as a youth," McAndie explained.

"But also, if we see a youth who's maybe struggling, making sure that we get them connected to the community, to sports, whether it's through restorative justice, whether it's through partnership with the Foundry and making sure those kids that are kind of going under the radar [have help]."

And McAndie has her eyes on senior safety too. She wants to ensure her Community Safety Unit team keeps an eye on the seniors in the community who may be living just above the poverty line, or may be victims of fraud, or suffering from health issues that make them vulnerable to crime.

"Reaching out to them and saying, what's this dynamic that this is happening to you? You know, the early onset dementia, or they just are very vulnerable, hoping that we can make that connection with frontline officers and have our Community Safety Unit reach out to them," McAndie said.

She is also thrilled to announce changes to the general frontline watches, which will allow for more on-the-job mentorship and training.

"We have four frontline watches, A, B, C and D. Each of them will now have a sergeant starting in the new year. So right now, their watch commanders are corporals, so we're going to transition the corporals onto the road, and that means now we're gonna have four road supervisors, which is great, developing in real time those officers," McAndie said.

"Responding for calls for service, giving them that mentorship and guidance on the road, and then having your senior sergeants running the watches, which is the administrative part of it, making sure the files are investigated the way they should be, making sure that they have resources, making sure that their teams have training. So now we have two levels of supervision. That is a huge win."

And a final goal, which will stretch beyond 2025, is helping plan and implement a Child and Youth Development Centre in the South Okanagan. It is in the early feasibility study phase with community stakeholders including the RCMP, but McAndie is looking forward to keeping up the work.

"I'm looking forward to working with Vernon's Oak Centre and Kelowna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, getting those tours up for city [officials] and other partners to go and see what those those facilities look like, to see what could work for us in the region," McAndie said.

"We, the RCMP, would be a very willing partner in the collaboration that's required."

McAndie wanted to end her 2024 reflection by expressing her sincere gratitude to the entire South Okanagan RCMP team, whether that be frontline officers or administration or operations or everyone in between, for their collaborative work that makes it all possible.

"Without this team, I really couldn't lead the work that I've been able to in my first year here. Forever grateful for the support and challenges that they have navigated with me this year, and I really look forward to the year ahead."