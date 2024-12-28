South Okanagan court story of the year: Wade Cudmore sentenced for Naramata slayings

Chelsea Powrie

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for our South Okanagan Crime Story of the Year, we look back at the sentencing of a man for a "brutal" 2021 murder that shook a small community.

Wade Cudmore was found guilty this fall of killing Carlo and Erick Fryer, brothers from Kamloops, and dumping their bodies in a remote area near Naramata after a drug deal gone wrong.

Cudmore’s DNA was found on a hammer that was a murder weapon, according to the court case, and police shared evidence at trial that Cudmore had been in the area during the time of the crime.

Cudmore still says: he is innocent.

On Nov. 18, at sentencing, he told the court he was sorry the brothers had been murdered and was sorry for their family, and acknowledged he was involved in a drug deal but stopped short of the slayings.

“I had nothing to do with the murders,” he then said. “My story’s not going to change.”

Cudmore was sentenced to 18 years before eligibility for parole.

His co-accused, Anthony Graham, remains at large and is wanted by police.

Cudmore will be eligible for parole on June 18, 2039, the court heard.

Cudmore’s mother Kathy Richardson, a beloved Naramata resident, was murdered roughly a month after the Fryer killings.

Two known gang members from the Lower Mainland are charged in her slaying, awaiting trial.