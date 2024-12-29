Penticton fire chief looks back at first year in the role

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

Penticton's fire chief is reflecting on many successes during his first full year at the help of the local fire department.

Chief Mike Larsson joined the Penticton team in 2023, and has since fallen in love with the community and with the local community safety crews.

"Last year I just got here. So this year has been forming relationships with all the stakeholders," Larsson said.

"One of the big things we looked at this year was safety. So I was just taking everything in as a new fire chief here. So looking at safety, just looking at how we can be more efficient."

A four-person engine out of both fire halls was key, which was achieved.

"Really helps the efficiency of response, the timeliness of response, and it's already paid dividends with the West Bench fires this year, how quickly those were managed," Larsson said.

Larsson also enjoyed creating a good relationship with the city's public safety director, Julie Czeck, RCMP Supt. Beth McAndie and other emergency management leaders in the city's various departments, to ensure everyone is ready in the case of emergency.

"We're forming and maintaining relationships there, which is a great thing," Larsson said.

More good news this year is that the fire department acquired a new search-and-rescue boat for Skaha Lake, meaning they will have one on each of Penticton's lakes, which Larsson said is a safer way of operating than using jet skis.

Plus, during budget proceedings this year, a position was granted in the fire prevention area.

"The city's grown so much, but we haven't added any resources into that department or gone into that department for years," Larsson said, adding that it will be a few years of growth for the department but it's a good step forward.

"It's just gonna be a restructure and a rebuild, which is going to be great for the businesses here. It'll just streamline the processes making sure safety is paramount."

A focus going forward is continuing to build a multi-year fire safety plan with local government such as Penticton council, the RDOS board, RCMP and others. It was a quiet year for fire overall, but Larsson is all too aware that does not mean the threat is gone — and his team knows it too.

"I've worked with some fire departments. I've trained with some fire departments, and this one is incredible. The dedication of everybody here, because they live in the city, they truly care about their community, and just their professionalism is fantastic," Larsson said.

Larsson is hoping to lay out a plan for the next few years of Penticton planning, working with other stakeholders, to ensure the city has the resources it needs to maintain safety.

As well, he is looking forward to Penticton hosting five provincial fire conferences in the first five months of 2025.

"It's probably going to be a little bit of work on our behalf, and we're going to be there to make sure that Penticton is represented quite well," Larsson said.

As for himself personally, Penticton has become home very fast.

"You walk down the street, people say hello to you. I'm like, this is great."