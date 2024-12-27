Penticton mayor reflects on unusual year of wins and challenges

Photo: City of Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, centre, and members of Penticton council, two of which (Amelia Boultbee, bottom left and James Miller, top right) are no longer active as of the end of 2024.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield is pleased with progress this past year while preparing to tackle challenges such as an upcoming by-election, the ongoing need for housing and a major missing piece in the events calendar in 2025.

Bloomfield is thrilled that the Integrated Crisis Response Team, formerly known as Car 40, came into effect in Penticton this past year. The program pairs RCMP officers with specially trained nurses to respond specifically to mental health calls.

"And leading on from that, in dealing with mental health and addiction issues that are out there on the street, the winter shelter that has come into being this winter was a process that was started much earlier on in the year [than usual]," Bloomfield said.

"I met with some RCMP officers and bylaw officers, asked how things were going and they were very positive about the winter shelter and the effect it was having."

The city leased the building at 402 Warren Ave. East, which houses about 50 individuals and will operate until the spring on a 24/7 basis. This is different than past years' models, which saw shelters only activated during extreme cold.

"[The RDOS] came on side and realized that they wanted to be part of the solution as well. And so they came in and shared financially on that. And I think that was a major step forward in the city's relationship with the regional district and also with the province," Bloomfield said.

"We leased the building and then provided the space for them to operate the shelter. And it meant that we were a part of the planning and ensuring that all the services were there. They gave us assurances that all the services are going to be provided, and a security plan for the shelter as well. So that shows what can happen with some collaboration between different levels of government."

Bloomfield is also proud of council seeing progress on a pickleball expansion, new outdoor lights at the skate park making it more accessible, and getting more comfortable with acceleration of building permit processes as mandated by the province.

"I think there's going to be some really good news stories coming in on the housing front next year, as we see other developments getting approved and moving forward, and not just market housing, but subsidized housing as well," Bloomfield said.

Looking forward, Bloomfield sees the gap left by Ironman Canada, which announced this summer it would not be re-upping its agreement to hold the massive event in Penticton.

In peak years, the event has drawn thousands of visitors to the city and generated hugely significant tourism dollars.

"it does leave a hole, and so the question is, do we replace it with something like Ironman? Will it have the same challenges?" Bloomfield said, referring to what he understands to be a big challenge for Ironman and similar events that use local roadways — rising traffic control costs.

"That's what we have got to work with, with groups like Ironman and Gran Fondo, and other events to help design events that don't require an enormous amount of capital, enormous amount of money spent on things like traffic control, so what they spend can be solely on the event and more on the competitors, rather than on outside forces [...] It's about the city helping them find a more viable way to operate and still holding the event in the city."

Another challenge looming for Bloomfield and his council in 2025 is the upcoming by-election.

This fall, Coun. Amelia Boultbee resigned her post after less than half of her term because she was elected MLA for the Penticton riding, leaving her spot open.

Earlier in the year, Coun. James Miller was put on mandatory suspension after he was charged with historical sexual assault crimes involving children.

Miller's seat has therefore been effectively empty since August, though Miller is still technically employed by the municipality and being paid.

The by-election is, at this time, just for Boultbee's seat. Bloomfield said there has been some confusion about this, but the city is not forcing Miller out while he deals with his ongoing criminal trial. The decision to resign would be Miller's alone.

That said, noting his dwindling council members, Bloomfield asked his council at a meeting in December to indicate their plans for the final two years of their term, wanting to avoid any further surprises of resignations or those running for higher office.

He asked them to have an answer ready by the first meeting in January.

By-elections cost upwards of $120,000 to taxpayers. A formal date for the Boultbee by-election will be set in the new year.

Bloomfield said he hopes to see a full council again soon, adding the dynamic has changed a little in recent months.

"We now have a council of five and obviously the smaller the group, the more focused it becomes. That's just a group dynamic in any group," Bloomfield said.

"We still have varying opinions on how we get to where we want to be. The common theme for all of council is they want to see a better community. They want to see a better city [...] I think we have a focused and cohesive group, and don't always agree, but we are very respectful in our disagreement."

This next year promises to bring yet more housing developments, and Bloomfield is excited to see the city keep growing with what he calls a new "vibe and thrive" he has noticed.

And in the meantime, he wishes everyone a happy holiday season.

"It's a time to reflect on everything that we've got, the families that we've got, knowing what we have," Bloomfield said, adding he is incredibly grateful to the level of volunteerism and charity he has seen in the city this year.

"I think acknowledging the community that we live in is really a big thing."