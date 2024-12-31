Quirky, odd and everything in between: Castanet Penticton's strange-but-true stories of 2024

Photo: Contributed

As 2024 comes to a close, Castanet South is inviting readers to look back at some of the quirkiest, oddest, and strangest-but-true stories in the South Okanagan this year.

A Summerland woman captured footage of two snakes in a compromising position, while she was doing her landscaping.

The pair appeared to be eating each other — but some on social media speculated this was a normal act for bull snakes during mating.

A Penticton man shared his experience watching some kind of explosion at a local RV park.

“It blew him back 10-feet from his door and his dog, the dog here got some singeing done," the man said.

Another Penticton man's family managed to find some humour after finding himself unexpectedly in the lake.

Ron, 90, accidentally drove into Skaha Lake and required rescue. His daughter, Jennifer, told Castanet that after it became clear he was fine, they had a chuckle.

"We have a wall in the room that goes up to our pool, and it's pictures of my husband and myself and our kids all over the years related to water, water skiing and wakeboarding and being at the beach and I thought 'We don't have a picture of grandpa with water,'" Jennifer said.

"So I thought, 'Oh my god, this would be awesome.' Blow it up and frame it as grandpa's water picture on the family water wall."

Summerland residents saw a strange uptick in flowers and plants being swiped from gardens.

Bylaw officers called it "significant," and asked for tips.

And a Penticton resident was left befuddled and reeling after finding a half-naked man in her kitchen who had just destroyed her guest room. She hoped the man would find help and connections to resources.