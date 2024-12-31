251956
Penticton  

Quirky, odd and everything in between: Castanet Penticton's strange-but-true stories of 2024

Strangest but true of year

- | Story: 524523

As 2024 comes to a close, Castanet South is inviting readers to look back at some of the quirkiest, oddest, and strangest-but-true stories in the South Okanagan this year.

A Summerland woman captured footage of two snakes in a compromising position, while she was doing her landscaping.

The pair appeared to be eating each other — but some on social media speculated this was a normal act for bull snakes during mating.

A Penticton man shared his experience watching some kind of explosion at a local RV park.

“It blew him back 10-feet from his door and his dog, the dog here got some singeing done," the man said.

Another Penticton man's family managed to find some humour after finding himself unexpectedly in the lake.

Ron, 90, accidentally drove into Skaha Lake and required rescue. His daughter, Jennifer, told Castanet that after it became clear he was fine, they had a chuckle.

"We have a wall in the room that goes up to our pool, and it's pictures of my husband and myself and our kids all over the years related to water, water skiing and wakeboarding and being at the beach and I thought 'We don't have a picture of grandpa with water,'" Jennifer said.

"So I thought, 'Oh my god, this would be awesome.' Blow it up and frame it as grandpa's water picture on the family water wall."

Summerland residents saw a strange uptick in flowers and plants being swiped from gardens.

Bylaw officers called it "significant," and asked for tips.

And a Penticton resident was left befuddled and reeling after finding a half-naked man in her kitchen who had just destroyed her guest room. She hoped the man would find help and connections to resources.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

250468
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227284


Real Estate
5087291
32-1999 highway 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$375,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Robin (& Zoro)
Robin (& Zoro) South Okanagan BC SPCA >




TheTango.net
Five people charged over Liam Payne's death

Five people charged over Liam Payne's death

Showbiz | December 31, 2024

Iconic movie mistakes

Galleries | December 30, 2024

Barry Keoghan didn’t get 'Bird' script

Showbiz | December 30, 2024

Elf on the Shelf fail

Must Watch | December 30, 2024

Cat staircase

Must Watch | December 30, 2024
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel